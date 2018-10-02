



Deontay Wilder has branded fellow world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a ‘coward’ for evading him and opted to defend his belts against Alexander Povetkin last month.

Wilder and Johusa have been unable to agree to a blockbuster fight, and the World Boxing Council heavyweight (WBC) champion, who will lock horns with Tyson Fury on December 1 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles took aim at the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world title holder insisting the former Olympic champion and his team are ‘liars.’

“Hey Joshua, me and Fury have got this thing going on to see who is the biggest and baddest in the world, to see who is champion, one face, one name, something you were too coward to do,” Wilder said on a TV show, Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

“You are a coward, and you know this, your team knows this. Every last one of you saying things over again, you manipulated it, you conjured it. You are compulsive liars.”

Meanwhile, Joshua who knocked out Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in round seven of their world title fight at Wembley, London last month has repeatedly stressed he wants his next figh to be against his fellow undefeated champion Wilder, who holds the WBC version of the heavyweight title.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, however, has stated that an offer will be made to Wilder’s camp in the coming days ahead of his next bout at Wembley on April 13.