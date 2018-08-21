WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is not impressed with Anthony Joshua’s biggest accomplishment –an eleventh round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in April of 2017, BoxingScene .com reports.

While the win was impressive, there were some critics who felt the victory was tarnished with the fact that Klitschko was already 40-years-old, inactive since November 2015 – and coming off a twelve round decision loss to Tyson Fury.

Wilder is facing Fury this coming fall.

The win over Klitschko, which saw 90,000 fans pack Wembley in London, made Joshua a superstar.

“Joshua only got his name off of beating Klitschko, a guy that had already been beaten and coming off a two-year lay-off. That’s why Fury gets the credibility – he beat ‘the champ’. He took the belt from ‘the man’. That’s why he gets so much respect and credit from me,” Wilder said.

Wilder was in talks to face Joshua this fall, but their negotiations fell apart and now Joshua is facing Alexander Povetkin on September 22 at Wembley.

But Wilder credits Fury with making a deal with him in very easy fashion.

“From the discussion we were having, and what he was saying – he’s a man of his word. The things that have happened to me trying to make a big fight, everybody could see what the situation was, at this point in time, people could see what was happening (with Joshua),” Wilder said.

“How low can you think of a person to degrade a man of my stature and what I’ve done for this sport. No matter what you think of me, $15m and no percentage?

“When you gave a guy lower than me that has done nothing for the sport a percentage but you want to give the baddest man on the planet no percentage? It don’t get no clearer than that they don’t want the fight.”