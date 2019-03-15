



Deontay Wilder has reportedly been offered a three-fight $100 million deal by DAZN to defend his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale before taking on Anthony Joshua at the end of the year.

The Bronze Bomber, along with managers Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon, met with the streaming service on Tuesday in New York to discuss a possible deal, and details of the figures involved have started to leak out.

It was initially suggested that DAZN had offered Wilder $50m (£42m) for two fights against AJ – or £21m per fight – but it could actually be closer to double that amount.

FOX Sports’ Mike Coppinger claims the offer is actually a three-fight deal worth $100m (£84m), with Finkel saying that the money on the table is ‘in that ballpark’.

The breakdown of the deal would see Wilder earn $20m for facing Breazeale in his mandatory title defence before a unification fight against Joshua in November or December of this year.