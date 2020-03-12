<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited homecoming to the United Kingdom may be scrapped due to the fears of the Coronavirus epidemic.

The Nigerian British boxer is set to fight Kubrat Pulev at the new Tottenham Stadium in London after almost two years on the road fighting Andy Ruiz Jr in New York and Saudi Arabia.

However, the fight which is meant to hold on June 20, and could be delayed or may not happen at all by concerns of the UK government over the Covid-19 (coronavirus) scare that has infected hundreds in the UK.

According to Joshua’s agent/promoter Eddie Hearn, he said he would rather cancel Anthony Joshua’s homecoming fight than deny fans the chance to see their boxing hero over Coronavirus.

“I cannot see how we can stage a fight behind closed doors with no crowd. ‘ Hearn told





“Can you imagine Anthony Joshua walking to fight Kubrat Pulev in front of you and me and [Sky Sports head of boxing] Adam Smith? It’s just not going to happen.

“Could you imagine Derek Chisora fighting Oleksandr Usyk behind closed doors and laying him out with a punch from the gods and standing on the turnbuckle to see no-one?

“The crowd are so integral to the dramatic aspect of the sport of boxing, and in terms of being a TV product. For me, it’s very difficult to do it behind closed doors.”

“This is a sport where it could really impact the livelihood of the athletes and talent.

“Everybody’s hands are tied by government decisions that of course are there to act in the best interests of the country and the British public.

“What will be, will be. Right now, ‘business as normal’ and we go ahead with an incredible schedule that we hope will go ahead in full,” he said.