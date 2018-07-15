Conor McGregor has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “one of the greatest leaders of our time”, after attending the World Cup final as his guest.

The UFC superstar, who was given a box seat to watch France beat Croatia 4-2, described the experience as a “truly amazing spectacle” on his Instagram account – pictured watching the game unfold as he ate his dinner.

He soon followed up the post with another – this time he was stood alongside the Russian leader – and the caption read: “Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

“Today was an honour for me Mr Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

Despite fears surrounding Russia hosting the World Cup, the tournament has been widely received as a success with FIFA President Gianni Infantino labelling it the “best ever” ahead of Sunday’s final.