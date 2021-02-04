



Boxing phenomenon Claressa Shields will make her eagerly-anticipated mixed martial arts debut in June.

The undefeated three-weight world champion shocked the combat sports world late last year by penning a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League.

American Shields’ deal with the PFL allows her to compete in boxing and MMA simultaneously, with her maiden cage outing set to take place a little over two months after her undisputed junior middleweight title fight with Marie-Eve Dicaire on March 5.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist told SunSport: “My MMA match will be in the middle of June.”

Shields – who has been honing her craft at JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico – is excited at the prospect of stepping in the cage but admits she’s somewhat nervous about her debut.





The pride of Flint, Michigan said: “Every time I say it, I feel this thing in my stomach.

“I don’t know what it is, but every time I say, ‘MMA match, coming up soon in June’ I feel like a tightening in my stomach. It’s like, ‘Yeah, you have to go.’

“I’m super excited about it, I really am. It’s going to be something great to watch because I hate losing. I’m so hard on myself.”

She said: “To everybody that is worried about my debut or they’re going to be tuning in to see me, I want them to know that I have put in the hard work, I have put in the time. And I still have more time left.

Although she’s the definition of an MMA rookie, Shields, 25, intends to hold herself to the same high standards she does when competing in the squared circle.

She said: “In a boxing match, I can win by unanimous decision and I can still be mad about the fight.