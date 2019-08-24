<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian-British Boxer Anthony Joshua’s recent visit to the training ground Help The Talent Academy in Lagos as a mark of solidarity has earned commendations from Chris McGinn.

According to McGinn, the visit of Joshua is a testimony to what the management of HTTA are doing to inspire youths in their quest to raise awareness and standard of grassroots football.

The HTTA was established four years ago with the main objective of discovering, developing and deploying young soccer talents who are aiming to play the game at the highest level, providing platform and incentive for them to live their dreams.

“I want to commend Anthony Joshua for identifying with what Help The Talent Academy is doing to promote grassroots football in Nigeria, McGinn said.

“It shows that the management of the academy are on top of their game if they can attract such a huge sport personality.

“It will go a long way to inspire and encourage the young boys to go for their dreams and if AJ can make it, why not them?’ he asked rhetorically.

He also charged parents and guardians to give their children the kind of support they will need to thrive.

“Nigeria is blessed with so many raw talents,” he continued.

“I have been there before and I could see how much those young boys and girls are passionate about playing football.

“All they need is support and encouragement from their parents. Rich and influential Nigerians can still come to their aids.

“The only way to check or discourage young minds from taking to crime is to give them something to live on and football can provide such platform.”

The former IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion will take on Anthony Ruiz in a rematch bout in Jeddah, December 7.