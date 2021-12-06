Celebrity boxer Jake Paul to face Tyron Woodley again after Tommy Fury withdraws

Tommy Fury has withdrawn from a scheduled boxing battle against Jake Paul billed for December 18 because of a “medical condition”, Paul announced on Monday.

In what will now be a rematch against Paul, Tyron Woodley will now take Fury’s place in the December bout. And, if Woodley can knock out Paul in the upcoming fight, he will receive an additional $500,000 prize.

When the two fought in August, Paul won a split decision over the former UFC great. Prior to the battle, the two had made a tattoo bet, which Woodley kept after his loss.

Woodley has also been wanting a rematch, referring to Paul as a “coward.”

Newsmen recall that Paul, who rose to fame as a YouTube star, has a professional boxing record of 4-0 with three knockouts to his credit.

The fight against Fury, which was originally scheduled for October, was to be Paul’s first versus a professional boxer after victories against former MMA fighters, NBA players, and other YouTube personalities.

Fury is the younger brother of British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and has a 7-0 professional boxing record of his own.

During his MMA career, Woodley was a UFC welterweight champion, but he had never fought in a professional boxing bout before his recent loss to Paul.