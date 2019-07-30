<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olanrewaju ‘God’s Power’ Durodola will face Michael Godwin at the Squash Hall, Police College, Ikeja on Tuesday as he prepares to fight for another international cruiser-weight title later in the year.

Durodola wants another bite at an international belt after he was knock out in the second round by undefeated Michal Cieslak in their Republic of Poland International Cruiser Title fight in May.

With the undisputed cruiser-weight champion Oleksandr Usyk forfeiting his titles in order to compete at the heavyweight division, the four major belts in the cruiser-weight division are up for grabs and Durodola wants a chance to fight for them.

His coach, Femi Babafemi, disclosed to newsmen that today’s fight is a warm up fight for Durodola who will soon be back in Europe to challenge for titles.

He said: “Durodola’s fight with rookie Michael Godwin is a warm up fight ahead returning to Europe for a shot at international titles.

“Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to fight in the heavyweight division has left the field open for new champions to emerge and Durodola is still among the top ranked cruiser-weights in the world so hopefully I believe he would get his chance to challenge for a belt”

Durodola, an ex Olympian, and currently serving in the Nigerian Police Force has won 29 times (27 knockouts) and lost seven times since his professional debut in 2011.

He has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Cruiser, WBC Continental Americas Cruiser, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Cruiser Titles and currently holds the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Cruiser belt after he beat Maroy Sadiki at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos last year.