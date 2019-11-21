<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A young boxing champion has died while crossing a railway line ‘wearing headphones and browsing her smartphone’. Amina Bulakh, 18, reportedly didn’t realise a passenger train was approaching until it was too late.

The Ukrainian women’s youth champion tried to avoid the train but was hit and fatally wounded, Metro Uk reports.

The boxing champion had gone out to the pharmacy in her home village of Tarasivka in the Kyiv region.

Her headphones obscured the noise of the Kyiv to Fastov train approaching as she used a designated crossing.

Witnesses said she was browsing her mobile as she walked slowly, seemingly oblivious to the danger.

Amina Bulakh was a member of the Ukraine youth female boxing team Ukraine police have launched a criminal investigation into her death.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine said in a statement: ‘Tragic circumstances have taken the life of Ukraine youth female team member Amina Bulakh.’

In September she won a bronze medal at the European youth boxing championship in Bulgaria.