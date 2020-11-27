Boxing legends, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr face off in a spectacular exhibition fight in Los Angeles this weekend.

The 54-year-old Tyson will do battle with Jones, 51, in a long-awaited bout, with the Baddest Man on the Planet dropping an incredible SIX stone to get in shape for the clash.

The California State Commission say the exhibition will be fought under the rules that both men will not look for the knock-out and will instead “exhibit” their skills, but both fighters have come out and said the contrary.

Forster said: “Tyson and Jones Jr. won’t be wearing headgear for the fight. They’ll be lacing up 12-ounce gloves and there won’t be any judges present at the fight to score the action. So, technically, there won’t be a winner unless a knockout somehow occurs, or either fighter is deemed unfit to continue.





“They can move around and make some money, but I told them if you get cut, it’s over.”

Mike Tyson: “We’re throwing punches at each other. This is going to be my definition of fun … broken eye sockets, broken jaw, broken rib. That’s fun for me.”

Roy Jones Jr: “He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him.

“He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy. He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me.

“I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”