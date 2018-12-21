Most boxers featuring in Monarch Events and Promotions second boxing event of the year- the King Of The Ring Show, arrived Lagos Thursday night, the organizers have said.

The star studded King Of The Ring show will feature Ghana’s World Boxing Organization WBO Africa cruiserweight champion Briamah Issah Kamoko, Tanzania’s Nelson Nwakyembe, Australia’s Mark De Mori among others at the Landmark Event Centre on Saturday.

Other boxing big wigs expected at the show are former world champions, Bash Ali and Herbie Hide who will both put up guests appearances.

England based Tony Salam, Australia based Nigerian boxer, King Davidson Emenogu, are two other boxers slated for the King Of The Ring show on Saturday.

Kamoko, better known in his native Ghana as Bukom Banku will defend his title against Tanzania’s Nwakyembe.

Kamoko, 30-1-0 who suffered his only pro defeat against compatriot Bastie Samir last year will be hoping to improve his record to 31 wins in Saturday’s King Of The Ring Show.