<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian boxer, Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (13-0, 8 KO) has set his sights on winning more titles after claiming the vacant WBC International Super-Flyweight crown at the Emirate Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The ‘Lucky Boy’ defeated Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon (10-2, 6 KO) on scores of 114-111 across the board to become the first black from Africa that will ever fight and win WBC title in Dubai.

In a chat, Lasisi gave credit to Randon for stretching the fight till the last round.

“Its amazing winning this WBC International title belt because I have been dreaming this day long time ago, but Alihamdulilah, Allah made it happen against Randon.

“Ricardo Blandon is a tough fighter as I was said it before, that our plan was towards Lara before he pulled out in last minute. Then started working on Ricardo style and my plan was to knock him out but he very strong and tough fighter. I knocked him down in round 10, thinking he will not get up, but he got up and finished the 12 rounds with me.

“He did not knock me down in round four, he only pushed me back and I complained to the referee. I was surprised the referee was making count for me. I didn’t believe what the referee did to me and fans at the hall also complained about the incident but I put myself back on the track.

“This belt mean a lot for me, I am the first black from Africa that will ever fight WBC title in Dubai because I believe in my dream and hard work. Now, there is no looking back. I am ready to bring glory and honour to my fatherland my winning more titles.

“I want to thank all my fans all over the world for believing in me. I want to thank MKT Global and Round 10 Boxing Club, they came together and they made it happen. I am happy to fight under the card. My appreciation also goes to my sponsor Top8 and Angelsyrup,” Lasisi said.

Lasisi, who had vowed to knockout his opponent in round 7 however met a stiffer opposition in the determined Blandon as he was forced to go 12 rounds for the first time in his career, barely three months after going a previous career-long 10 rounds in his most recent contest last December in Ghana, where he defeated Mchanja Yohana of Tanzania to win the WBC International Silver Super Flyweight title.

The 28-year old Dubai based boxer was dropped in the third round on a right hand, but for the most part he was able to outbox the Nicaraguan. He also returned the favor in the 10th round, putting Blandon on the canvas. There was also a point deduction in round four, with Lasisi losing a point due to a clash of heads in the 12 round clash, which headlined the “Fight DXB Uncovered Show” packaged by Round 10 Boxing Club in association with international boxing powerhouse MTK Global.