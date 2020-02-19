<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National boxing coach Anthony Konyegwachi has expressed sadness after the camp of Nigeria’s boxing contingent was dissolved Tuesday on the ground of lack of fund ahead of the Africa boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Konyegwachi speaking with newsmen revealed that it was indeed frustrating to have embarked on such hopeful venture just to prepare boxers for the task of picking qualification tickets for a boxing event at the Tokyo games.





He added that Nigeria’s eventual failure to attend the qualifiers would have quashed the hopes and dreams of the boxers who would have been denied a real chance to make the Olympics.

“They said there is no money for us to go, this is frustrating my boxers are sad. It has dampened their hopes and dreams. I’m not happy, these boxers are good to go ready and set but now, they said no money to go.

Nigeria will have one more opportunity for the Olympic qualifiers through the world qualifiers in France by April 2020 which is a far tougher route and most likely doesn’t yield qualification for Africans.