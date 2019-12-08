<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua’s net worth is set to double after regaining the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts from Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

AJ’s final sum for the rematch will depend on the pay-per-view sales generated by the event, mainly in the UK, but also worldwide.

It is expected, thought, that he will earn between £40million-£60million for part 2 with Ruiz.

The Brit’s huge earnings will not be the biggest in boxing history, with Floyd Mayweather holding that record for his £250m fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

But it will mean Joshua could double his net worth to over £100m. He is currently estimated to be worth around £42m by Forbes.

Despite going into the rematch as the champion, Ruiz Jr banked a set fee of around $10m (£7.7m), significantly less than Joshua’s payday.

The reason for this is because many details of the second fight between the pair were pre-agreed in the contract for their first bout – through a rematch clause.

This clause had Ruiz Jr’s purse for the second fight already set out, though it is known that his team managed to negotiate a slightly higher number after initially kicking up a fuss about the bout taking place in Saudi Arabia.

It is understood the Saudi Arabian authorities paid over £30m to host the Joshua vs Ruiz rematch.