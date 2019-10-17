<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua saw his 30th birthday celebrations gatecrashed by drug testers on Monday.

His manager, Freddie Cunningham, shared footage on social media of the former heavyweight champion preparing to tuck into a huge chocolate cake.

The British star was celebrating his latest birthday during the middle of his training camp in Sheffield ahead of his December 7 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

But after pals brought out a huge cake, drug testers arrived for a surprise visit, forcing him to give a blood sample.

Joshua’s clash with Ruiz Jr sees the pair signed up to voluntary VADA testing, being available throughout camp at any random times.

It is unclear how much of the massive cake Joshua was able to enjoy as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career so far.

The Brit has slimmed down in recent weeks, showcasing a much more slender figure when he came face to face with Ruiz in Saudi Arabia to promote the fight recently.

After shedding muscle mass in order to improve his mobility, he is now putting in the hard yards to ensure he is ready to recapture his world title belts later this year.