Anthony Joshua “isn’t worried” about a dangerous shootout with Deontay Wilder in the future, says the British heavyweight star’s trainer Rob McCracken.

The unified world heavyweight champion defends his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

Wilder retained his WBC belt with an explosive first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale earlier this month, which sparked fresh demand for an undisputed title fight, and Joshua would relish this blockbuster battle, according to McCracken.

Speaking on Behind The Ropes, McCracken told Sky Sports: “It will happen. I don’t think Wilder is worried about fighting Josh and I know Josh isn’t worried about fighting Wilder.

“I think it’s a fight that must happen and I think that the people that look after them promotionally are keen for that to happen with the broadcasters. Me and AJ are keen for that to happen.

“I think all of the top heavyweights should fight each other over the next one, two, three, four, five years. I think you see the top heavyweights – big Josh, Wilder, Tyson Fury. You have got a couple of other fighters coming into the mix now – you have got [Luis] Ortiz, Dillian Whyte and a few more fighters that I haven’t mentioned, but I think they should all fight each other.

“Certainly the big three now are big Josh, Tyson and Wilder and it would be great to see them fighting each other over the next two or three years. That’s what the fans want and that’s what the fighters want.”

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has insisted the Wilder fight must happen next with ‘no excuses’ and McCracken also wants to see the two rival champions share the ring before the end of the year.

Asked about the next fight, McCracken said: “I would like to see him fight Wilder because he’s got the WBC belt. It would be for the undisputed heavyweight title and anybody would want to fight for that, and Josh would love to fight for that.

“It would be a brilliant achievement to become undisputed champion. Wilder is a phenomenal puncher and the talk is that Wilder would certainly look forward to fighting Josh as well, so I think the both of them would fight each other.

“It’s just a matter of time and I think that’s the best fight out there at the moment, because Josh could become undisputed champion by beating Wilder. Obviously he’s got to beat Andy Ruiz first who is a good fighter.”

Ruiz Jr stepped in as a replacement after Jarrell Miller failed a drug test and McCracken believes the Mexican is a threat to any of the division’s top fighters.

“He knows what he’s doing, he’s got decent power, good jab, good boxing ability and technically is sound,” said McCracken.

“He’s a big challenge for anybody. He’s had a lot of fights and one split-decision loss. He’s as dangerous as any challenger and he’s the best challenger available once Miller pulled out.”