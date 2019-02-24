



Anthony Joshua has said Deontay Wilder is next on his hit list after his fight with Jarrell Miller, but does not know if Wilder has the same aspirations for the bout to happen as much as himself.

Joshua is fighting Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, but has said he would prefer to be fighting Wilder for a shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Due to not being able to organise the major fight in the heavyweight division, AJ has questioned Wilder’s desire to fight him and attempt to unify the division.

“He had the opportunity for April 13. He had already fought Tyson Fury. He had a draw and now he has the opportunity to fight whoever he wants,” Joshua said, as per ESPN..

“He chose to fight Tyson Fury (again).

“There’s a question you have to ask him — why isn’t this fight with me happening? Because of that fight in December, it’s a blessing because it was a close fight and he got a draw, which meant he kept his hands on the belt.

“But now when it’s a situation where he has to make a calculated decision and ask himself what he really wants to do, because he has an opportunity to choose legacy over having an easy touch, and he chose to fight Fury as an easy touch when he could have fought for legacy and history April 13 for the undisputed championship of the world.”

Joshua is seemingly becoming more frustrated at Wilder’s lack of ambition and has suggested the American needs to take some action before Joshua loses patience and fights with Fury instead.

“He’s (Wilder) not the one bringing the money to the table. DAZN and ESPN are.

“Showtime (where Wilder has been aligned) aren’t bringing anything to the table, so Wilder’s not in control, and he needs to kind of humble himself and get on board before it’s too late and me and Tyson Fury end up fighting.”

Joshua also said that if Wilder does not arrange something soon, he will lose the opportunity to fight the Brit.

“I think Wilder, if he misses another opportunity, he could be left out for a little while.

“He might have to fight someone like (Miller, who) I have to fight in the meantime who’s a danger man for him and he might get beat in the process.”