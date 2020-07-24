



Anthony Joshua is comfortable with the newly-announced fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr but has warned Iron Mike not to get any ideas about taking on the current kings of the heavyweight division.

54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr are set to meet in an eight-round exhibition match on 12 September, with the former stepping into the ring for the first time since 2005.

They are two boxing legends a long way past their peak, which Joshua believes makes it a fair enough fight, but however this bout goes, he suggests Tyson does not turn his attention towards the likes of AJ or Tyson Fury..

‘I think it’s for a passion from them both, it’s what they’ve known,’ Joshua told Sky Sports. ‘Mike Tyson has been fighting since he was 13 years old, Roy Jones, his dad pushed him to become great.





Tyson and Jones Jr will meet in September. ‘If Mike Tyson wants to come back and fight someone from his era for the love of the sport, crack on, I wish them well.’ Multiple videos have been released of Tyson in training and looking very impressive on the pads and bag. However, Joshua has some advice for anyone taking those clips too seriously in terms of Iron Mike being ready to compete at the highest level.

‘Mike Tyson hitting the pads with that ferocious behaviour is just second nature to him. ‘To someone watching from home, it looks like this guy is going to come and rule the heavyweight division.’