Anthony Joshua insists he would aim for an early knockout if he stepped into the ring with Deontay Wilder.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder possesses one of the hardest right hands the sport has ever seen, knocking out 41 of his 42 professional opponents so far.

And boxing fans across the globe are desperate to see him cross paths with unified chief Joshua, who recently reclaimed his WBA ‘Super’, IBF and WBO titles by coming out on top in a highly-anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Brit’s promoter Eddie Hearn has failed to reach an agreement with Wilder’s team over the last few years, yet there is still hope they can strike a deal if the American comes through his rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22.

Wilder heads into that rematch in stunning form, having brutally turned the tables on Luis Ortiz in their own rematch at the end of November.

Ortiz, who wobbled the champion when they first met in March 2018, was in full control of their second encounter before Wilder detonated an explosive right hand that left him in a heap on the canvas in round seven.

When asked what he would do differently to Ortiz against Wilder, Joshua told Sky Sports: “He wouldn’t be there to do that to me in the seventh round. I’d go in to knock him out.

”It’s heavyweight against heavyweight, champion against champion. This is a serious fight.

“I ain’t gonna go in there to try and outbox him for 12 rounds because of his punching power as well. I’ve gotta go in there and take him out.

“Don’t let him get too comfortable in that ring with me.”