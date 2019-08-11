<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two months have passed since Anthony Joshua was defeated by the Mexican-American underdog Andy Ruiz Jr in New York, and with a rematch scheduled for December 7, the British boxer has taken action.

In the build-up to AJ’s shock defeat back in June, the 6’6” fighter weighed in at a whopping 247.8 pounds.

It was clear that he had prepared for the fight by bulking up his frame, in the hope of matching pound-for-pound the weighty physique boasted by Ruiz Jr.

But Joshua might just have learnt from the mistakes that cost him his previous fight, along with his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. If his Snapchat is anything to go by, he seems to have cut a considerable amount of muscle off his physique, as he prepares for his highly-anticipated second encounter with Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.