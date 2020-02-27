<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Promoter Eddie Hearn is desperate for Anthony Joshua to fight British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury in November or December this year.

Following Fury’s remarkable victory over Deontay Wilder on the weekend, talk has immediately turned to a potential all-Brit showdown against Joshua – with the pair now holding all of the heavyweight belts between them.

However, Wilder will trigger a rematch clause with Fury and set up a summer bout against the British heavyweight.

Hearn has now told Tyson Fury to ‘hurry up’ and beat Wilder once again so that he can set up a showdown with Anthony Joshua, which would be extremely popular among the British public.

Hearn told the Sun: ‘People don’t want the third fight. They’ve had 19 rounds now, Wilder’s probably won three of them and in the last fight he got battered.





‘But I understand the contractual position. He does have a right to a rematch clause.

‘I’d just say “Hurry up, please” and do it quickly. We just hope they get on with it and get it out of the way.’

Meanwhile, Joshua faces a mandatory defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev and Hearn is already looking ahead to bigger and better things.

Joshua’s promoter, who also claimed he would love the British showdown to go ahead at Wembley, added: ‘We can’t get Fury, we’ve got to fight Pulev and we’ll get that out of the way.

‘Hopefully, Fury can get his out of the way and we can get this done in November or December this year.’