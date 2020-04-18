<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two-time unified heavyweight champion,, Anthony Joshua, has predicted an outright victory for Tyson Fury in a rematch bout against Deontay Wilder.

“I never write off any heavyweight because all it takes is one punch, and I think Wilder believes that himself,” said Joshua when asked if Wilder can beat Fury in their third fight. “‘You got to be perfect for 12 rounds. I just got to be perfect for one second.’

Fury produced one of heavyweight boxing’s finest ever performances to destroy Wilder in February and become a world champion once again.

Fury dominated their Las Vegas rematch from the first bell, flooring his opponent several times before his corner threw in the towel.

The Gypsy King’s win led to calls for him to face off against fellow British superstar Anthony Joshua next.

But that bout has been put on the back burner with Wilder invoking his right to have a third clash with Fury.

The heavyweight rivals will now complete their blockbuster trilogy later this year but the fight has been put into doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fury is slated to fight Wilder for the third time next after the Bronze Bomber took up his rematch clause.





The date and location of the bout has not officially been confirmed yet and was expected to be held at the MGM Grand again on July 18.

That has had to be changed due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic and the fight is now reportedly set to take place on October 3 in Las Vegas again.

“In my opinion, I think Fury will go in there and win again, but it’s so true. You only have to catch him with one shot, and the tables can be turned quickly. Good luck to them both, and we’ll see what happens when this is all done,” said Joshua.

Fury may have a more difficult time trying to beat Wilder in the third contest, as he’ll know what to expect of him. If Fury chooses to come out aggressively and crowd Wilder, he’ll be ready for that. Wilder will have had eight weeks to train for that style.

Moreover, if Fury plans on making it a dirty fight again, Wilder will be ready for that a well. We’ll likely see a lot of punches thrown to the back of the head by both fighters in this clash. That was Fury’s best weapon against Wilder last February, and he’ll be sure to use it on him.