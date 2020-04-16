<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Joshua has revealed he expected Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder.

Fury dropped the heavyweight world champion twice before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel during the seventh round of their rematch in February.

And Joshua, who failed to secure an undisputed fight while he and Wilder were champions, believes it was a defeat waiting to happen.

“I believed Tyson Fury could potentially do what he done,” he told Sky Sports.

“I just felt like, Deontay Wilder is a formidable ex-champion and has a chance to come back, but I just knew that when he gets to the top level, it will be difficult, because it’s one thing getting there and it’s another thing staying there.

“We’ve seen in some of his fights, it’s been difficult for him and then he lands his punch and he’s been victorious, but I always believe that when you go to war, you can’t have one weapon in your arsenal, which was his right hand.





“Once that was taken away from him, which Tyson Fury did, I’m not going to go into tactics, but he was able to annihilate Deontay Wilder and expose him for some of his weaknesses.

“Tyson Fury did a great job tactically and I’m looking forward to their rematch.”

Fury and Wilder were set for their trilogy fight on July 18 but it has been pushed back until October 3 due to the coronavirus crisis.

And should Joshua ever get a shot at the American, he believes he would deploy similar tactics to Fury.

“In terms of doing something similar, I wouldn’t have done what he (Fury) done in the first fight,” he added.

“Maybe I would have probably taken it to Deontay Wilder a bit more, because I don’t think Deontay Wilder has been taught to box on his back foot.

“He doesn’t know how to flow and move side to side, and move back and control the fighter.

“When Tyson Fury was edging forward, on back foot balance, Deontay Wilder was struggling to move forward with his right hand.

“It proved to be a very difficult fight for Deontay Wilder in the end.”