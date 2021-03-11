



Anthony Joshua has revealed he is ‘looking past’ Tyson Fury and believes his rival will consider retiring after their blockbuster £200million showdown this summer.

The two Brits are on the verge of reaching an agreement to collide later this year for the undisputed heavyweight crown. Unified champion Joshua insisted that he still has huge ambitions to fulfill after facing Fury, but questioned whether the WBC champion will have the hunger to keep fighting after their Battle of Britain.

Speaking to JD Sports’ Road To Undisputed, Joshua said: ‘He (Fury) can bring whatever he wants, it doesn’t matter to me.

‘The press conference antics, the fight antics, the hands behind the back, I love that stuff, that’s all part of it, you know that’s his job, but my job is to close the show.





‘He’s a warm-up act [with his antics], he’s there to do all that stuff but ultimately my job is to close the show and that’s all that matters.

‘For him, he said that after he fights me, maybe he fights [Derek] Chisora, then he’s ready to go off into the sunset.

‘For me, I’ve still got so much more I want to do in this boxing game, the road to undisputed (champion) is part of the journey, it’s not the end to the journey.

‘That’s why I know I will get past this fight because I’m looking past him, I want more, this isn’t where this stops.

‘The fight, god willing, will be this year, I’m saying it is going to be this year, I’m going to speak into existence and I will be victorious.’