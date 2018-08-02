Anthony Joshua is hard at work in the gym as he prepares to defend his world titles at Wembley in September against Alexander Povetkin.

The unified heavyweight champion has signed a deal for his next two fights to take place at Wembley and speculation is already mounting on his opponent for the April date next year.

Despite recently admitting he is looking past his Russian adversary by re-establishing his desire to face Deontay Wilder, it seems Joshua is still taking no chances and has begun intense training eight weeks out from the fight.

The 28-year-old has done his homework on Povetkin and has been sparring men of similar stature to prepare him for the smaller, bullish Russian.

Joshua will enjoy a significant height and reach advantage on fight night and has predicted it could influence his 38-year-old opponent to go for the body.

He has worked on how to nullify attacks downstairs and posted a video of him taking shots to the body during a workout this week.

The Brit however, has already vowed to ‘walk through’ Povetkin in September and admitted he is looking to bigger names and fights next year.