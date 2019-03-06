



IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has signed a multi-fight deal with US network Showtime as he looks to make a name for himself across the Atlantic.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn announced the news at a press conference for Joshua’s maiden defence of a world title against Dominic Breazeale, which takes place at The O2 in London on June 25.

Showtime will show the fight live in the States and screen more of Joshua’s bouts in the future as he hopes to climb the heavyweight ladder and become unified champion of the world.

“British Boxing is at an all-time high,” Showtime sports executive Stephen Espinoza told reporters.

“There are more UK champions that at any point in history. Boxing is such a global sport… Joshua has global potential. We have featured Kell Brook, George Groves, Billy Joe Saunders.”

Joshua, who has a perfect 16 KO record in his 16 professional fights, defeated Charles Martin to win the IBF title last month.