Anthony Joshua is wasting no time when it comes to getting back into the swing of a full training regime, after his recent activation of the rematch clause to meet Andy Ruiz Jr in the ring once again.

Joshua is still reeling from recent shock defeat by the Mexican boxer inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, during which he lost all of his title belts.

The 29-year-old immediately activated a rematch, and will face Ruiz Jr at the end of the year in a venue yet to be decided.

Joshua however is not sitting around, and has spent the last week throwing himself back into training while using any rare down-time to relax with his young son.

The Watford-born star has been keeping fans up to date on social media, and gave a glimpse of his path back to success.

Joshua has been going hard on the cardio, hitting the treadmill while also putting in the work in the swimming pool with recovery sessions.