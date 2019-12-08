<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua has defeated defending champion, Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the world heavyweight titles he lost in June this year.

Joshua won by unanimous decision as the three judges gave him the fight.

Two cards have it 118-110, while the other scored the fight 119-109 – but all three judges were in favour of Anthony Joshua.

The fight saw Joshua reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles in front of 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican had knocked out Joshua in seventh round in June 2019 to claim the boxing titles but a determined Joshua fought excellently well in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his titles from Ruiz.