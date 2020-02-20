<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Unified heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was given a hero’s welcome in his home town Sagamu on Wednesday after paying homage to the town’s traditional rulers.

Joshua is making his first appearance in the country since reclaiming his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles from Mexico’s Andy Ruiz at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia with a convincing 12th round win.

Hundreds of fans surrounded the boxer during his visit to the Alafin Elepe palace and the seat of the Alafin Akarigbo of Remo Land.

Newsmen, who witnessed the courtesy visit of the pugilist in Sagamu, noted that after his meeting with the traditional rulers, the boxer took pictures with the supporters, who came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the world champion.





Speaking to newsmen, Joshua’s kinsmen said it’s always a delight for them to see the boxer visit his hometown.

“His visit was impromptu but between minutes of his arrival at the Elepe palace, supporters in their hundreds were on the streets to receive him. I was particularly excited to see him as a son of the soil. His family house is just five houses from mine, so I see us as neigbours,” Fatty Oluwabunmi, a tailor, said.

“The crowd was much, everyone wanted to get a glimpse of the champion. I am happy I saw him. He was just in front of me and I must tell you we are delighted to see him. This is his home, not England, and he is a mentor to so many people around here.

“Some people followed him on foot from the Elepe palace to the Akarigbo palace screaming and shouting his name. I am really excited,” Ronti Olatunji said.