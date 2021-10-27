Anthony Joshua reacts to Tyson Fury’s offer to train him ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has agreed to let Tyson Fury train him for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on the cheeky condition that Fury does so free of charge.

Recall that Fury had made the offer ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder earlier this month, but Joshua remained silent until now. Fury believes he possesses the skills to defeat Usyk, who is undefeated and a former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Fury offered to train Joshua for the rematch for free, which, for Joshua, is a crucial aspect in the arrangement as he made known during a recent interview where he was asked about Fury’s coaching offer.

“Yeah, lovely mate,” Joshua responded. “If he takes no money for it. I don’t know if he’s after a quid or two. He’s more than welcome to come through the doors, he can even spar with me as well.”

Joshua visited a number of gyms in America last week in an attempt to learn more about the sport as he prepares to meet Usyk again, but he has decided to continue with trainer Rob McCracken ahead of the rematch.

Joshua stated that he would like to work with Fury not only because of his experience but also because he believes it is the only way he will ever get to enter the ring with his long-time opponent for the time being.

“I need a coach that’s lived it, breathed it, so it’ll be perfect. That’ll be the easiest way to get him in the ring, I’ll set up a camera, Eddie [Hearn] will be there with a few cameras running it on Facebook or YouTube.”

Despite the fact that both the offer and the acceptance appear to be in jest, Joshua appears to be really enthused about the throwback aspect of practising alongside one of his biggest competitors.