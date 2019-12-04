<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua has vowed to give Andy Ruiz a third fight if he gets revenge as he promised bloodshed in their rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Joshua, 30, faces Ruiz for the WBA, WBO and IBF titles he lost to the Mexican-American on June 1 in New York.

The British heavyweight star staged a public workout in Riyadh on Tuesday night as he plots to overturn the first defeat of his professional career.

But he has left the door open for a trilogy fight between the pair if he does get revenge on Saturday night.

The Watford warrior said: “He is going to be on my mind forever.

“If he’s dedicated to the game we will definitely see each other a third time down the line.

“This won’t be the last time I see Andy Ruiz in the ring.

“I think we make for good fights. There’s definitely knock out in this fight, that’s what the people want to see – bloodshed and knockouts.

“I feel it in my heart, I’m confident and I believe in myself that I will be victorious. You’re going to see fireworks. “