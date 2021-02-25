



Anthony Joshua has paid Tyson Fury a rare compliment despite a war of words between the two.

Both fighters have been touted to finally meet in the ring to finally decide who is the best heavyweight in the world.

Despite verbal barbs between the parties involved, nothing has been written in stone yet.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a clash, though finding middle-ground with two massive egos has provided tough going for promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

However, AJ has thrown Fury a surprise compliment his way as the trash-talking took a backseat momentarily.

Speaking to JD Sport, Joshua said: “[He is] talented; he’s got some talent, does well for himself.

“Normally, guys his size are clumsy, you know what I mean, falling over their feet and stuff, they’re normally hunchback because they don’t like their height.





“He’s talented enough to recognise his skill and puts them into action every time he steps in the ring.”

It comes as the Gypsy King insisted that they are no closer to agreeing terms over a match-up.

“They’ve had a full year to try and make this fight happen. It is what it is. We’re no further forward today than we were a year ago,” Fury said.

“The way it is at the moment [with Covid-19], I don’t think it has got much to do with the fighters.

Fury has not fought since his victory over Deontay Wilder last February and with no match in sight until at least the summer that would mean a year and a half out of action.

“I should have boxed, because I’ve been so inactive,” said Fury.

“By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any superfight.