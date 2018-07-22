Anthony Joshua is open to face Tyson Fury next year if a deal cannot be reached with Deontay Wilder in the coming weeks.

Joshua is billed to face Alexander Povetkin in his world heavyweight title defence this September but he is eager to seal a bout for April 2019.

“I think Tyson can be ready by then if he wants. It would be huge, especially in this country,” Joshua told Daily Mail.

“I would be willing to fight Tyson but I would not be very willing to fight Dillian again. Tyson keeps calling me out and it is up to him whether he would be back to fight fitness.”

Fury, 29, has emerged from controversy to resume a career interrupted by depression and a suspension over drugs following his world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany two and a half years ago.