Anthony Joshua has offered to spar Tyson Fury to prepare him for his fight against Deontay Wilder in February, 2020.

Joshua then wants to take on Fury and add the WBC belt to his collection later on in the year.

And the 30-year-old wants Fury to come out on top because he believes promoters would have little issue in arranging their fight.

“I think he might beat Deontay Wilder next time they’re out,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I think Tyson Fury would fight me quicker than Deontay Wilder would.

“If that’s the case I want him to win cos I just want to fight.

To have that fight on British soil is… man! Can you imagine that!

“Fury if you need me, if you need me for sparring – we’re going to fight one day, I’ve sparred Tyson Fury when we were kids anyway – I’ll go out to America to spar Tyson Fury to get him ready for this Wilder fight.

“I would like that fight because I think Fury would fight me faster than Wilder would.”

Joshua even likened Fury to the great Muhammad Ali and added: “He’s a real boxing connoisseur. He studies boxing like I do and is around a lot of boxing people.

”He has some resemblances with his movement and style like Muhammad Ali and the way he talks. If you listen to what he says you can tell one of his role models is Muhammad Ali.”