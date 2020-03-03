<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to reports.

Joshua who defeated Andy Ruiz Jnr to regain his titles back in November 2019 will go ahead to head with the Bulgarian Pulev in his homecoming fight.

Pulev immediately excised his right as IBF mandatory challenger to have a shot at the title after Joshua reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz jr.





Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearns confirmed that the long-awaited undisputed heavyweight bout could hold this year in the UK.

The top-ranked promoter revealed that talks are ongoing between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s camp to make sure the fight happens this year.

Hearns, however, made it clear that both fights must take care of their respective opponents in Pulev and Wilder for the bout to happen in December.