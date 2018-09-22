Britain’s Anthony Joshua retained his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first time the Russian, whose only previous professional loss was a points defeat by Wladimir Klitschko, had been stopped in the paid ranks.

Victory saw Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic champion, extend his unbeaten professional record to 22 wins from 22 fights, with 21 knockouts.