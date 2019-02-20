



Anthony Joshua and Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller’s first press conference on Tuesday was an explosive one with trash talking and a violent shove from Jarrell that led to the two fighters being separated.

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) vowed afterward that he was going to humble Miller by shoving jabs down his throat, and targeting his “big head” and “big body” with his fists in their fight on June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This is Joshua’s first fight in the United States, and it’s important that he makes a good showing in defeating the undefeated American in front of his own boxing fans at MSG and on DAZN.

A lot has been made about Miller’s huge 315-pound frame. While some boxing fans believe his size will help him against Joshua, who doesn’t have a great chin or good stamina, most people believe that Big Baby will be a sitting duck when he gets inside the ring with the taller, stronger and more highly skilled AJ on June 1.

Only time will tell. Miller has got to try and get to Joshua’s chin as fast as he can in this fight. If he’s unable to close the distance to land something big, Miller will likely get worn down and stopped.

“Big head, big body, easy target,” Joshua said to skysports about the big 315 pounds Miller. “He needs humbling. Instead of cheeseburgers, I will feed him the humble pie.”