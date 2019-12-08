<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua says he put on a fine performance as he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after beating Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision.

The Brit avenged his June defeat in fine, calm fashion, outboxing his opponent throughout the 12 rounds and not allowing himself to be drawn into a brawl.

Joshua was in an upbeat mood as he spoke to DAZN after the fight where he was asked for his thoughts after the win.

“Man the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice!” he said.

”A man like me makes no excuses, this is about boxing, I’m used to knocking guys out. I got caught last time, no excuses, I gave him the credit.

“I respect Andy and his trainer so much, I wanted to show the sweet science of this lovely sport.

“Stay hungry, stay humble. I’m humble in defeat and will stay humble in victory.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn was no doubt a mixture of relief and excitement after the fight.

And the Matchroom promoter praised his man in the aftermath.

“Tonight he becomes a two-time heavyweight champion of the world and that is beautiful,” Hearn said.

“They all wrote him off and he came back, give him the respect.

“We wanted the undisputed for years and years, don’t worry about that. Tonight he’s the king, they wrote him off.”