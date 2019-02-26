



Anthony Joshua says he will leave his opponent Jarrell Miller with nothing but a reconstructed face when the pair meet at the iconic Madison Square Garden later in June for the World title bout.

Joshua took his time to warn the American that his journey into the World of boxing wasn’t a smooth ride as he rose from the street to turn his life around with the punching business.

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion was angered by Miller when they met in New York last week before they again met in London on Monday afternoon to continue the bout face off.

“I’ve been hearing AJ’s too posh, his nose is up here sometimes.

“For all the underdogs out there who are told they’re not good enough; I’m proof that with one or two cheeseburgers and hard work and dedication you can go far.”

“I got banned from the area I was growing up in because I was getting into too much trouble.

“The state of my hands – this isn’t from boxing, this is from streetfighting. I’ve changed my whole lifestyle around.”AJ told the media.

Joshua who will be fighting outside the UK for the first time in his career added that after the bout, Miller’s face won’t remain the same.

“All this spirit this boy’s got and the s*** he’s talking, I’m going to strip it from him. Look at his face – I’m going to reconstruct his face and body on June 1 and I’m looking forward to this challenge.

“I’m going to be a surgeon because I’m going to give him a makeover.”