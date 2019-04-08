<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua once again showed his Nigerian roots as he was filmed in a short video posted on Twitter, making the popular Cassava flour meal known as Eba with evergreen music from the legendary King Sunny Ade playing at the background.

Joshua, whose parents are from Sagamu in Ogun State has never shied away from displaying his heritage on social media and even revealed in an interview with sports journalist Oma Akatugba that eating Eba and Egusi were the secret to his success in the ring.

The 29-year-old was also recently unveiled as a brand ambassador of Nigeria telecommunications giant, Globacom, and starred in the telco new advert where Joshua hailed the fighting spirit of Nigerians.

Joshua holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Heavyweight titles and is scheduled to fight American Jarrell Miller on June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.