Anthony Joshua says facing Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in a “best of Britain” match-up would be his dream fight.

Joshua first aims to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr in a December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia.

But asked what his ideal fight would be, he said, “I always change it, but right now, I’d say Fury at Wembley. The best of Britain. It is a massive fight.”

Fury is hoping to rematch WBC champion Wilder in February, having survived a nasty cut to stay unbeaten against Otto Wallin earlier this month. Wilder and Fury drew a fight last December.

Asked if he would eventually fight Fury and Wilder, Joshua said, “Yes, 100 per cent. That’s like asking if a certain football team will play another football team.

“We’re in the same division, in the same era. We have to fight each other.

“We’re all big draws in the heavyweight division so it would be massive.

“I’d love to fight Wilder, I’d love to fight Fury. I’m fighting Ruiz Jr next. The list goes on – there’s so many out there that I’d love to compete with.”

Joshua’s immediate focus is on avenging the shock defeat to Ruiz Jr in New York in June, when his world title reign and unbeaten record abruptly ended.

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “A lot of highs and a lot of lows, from the amateurs to the pros.

“Through the process you gain experience which has led me to this point in my life.”

