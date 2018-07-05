Multiple World Boxing Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua’s next two fights will be staged at the Wembley Stadium, according to Matchroom Sport.

Joshua who currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles, has previously fought at the North London venue on two occasions, including last April when he defeated Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko.

The Nigerian born pugilist who was once an Olympic gold medallist had been hoping to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his next outing. But it was revealed last months that negotiations broken down due to the WBA calling for Joshua to face mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

That bout against Povetkin will take place on September 22 – with an official announcement expected in the next seven days – while Matchroom has also confirmed that Joshua is scheduled to compete at the national stadium on April 13.

Should Joshua defeat Povetkin, promoter Eddie Hearn will likely look to re-open talks with Wilder’s team over a unification showdown next spring, but Wilder has recently suggested that any deal is now off the table.