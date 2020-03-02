Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this summer.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”


Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

Known as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

Joshua last fought in London in September, 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

