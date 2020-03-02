<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kubrat Pulev has confirmed that his long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua will take place this summer at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bulgarian heavyweight has revealed that the bout will take place on June 20, with all of AJ’s titles on the line.

Pulev is one of Joshua’s mandatory opponents, and he will be looking to stun the division much like Andy Ruiz Jr did last year.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am,” said Pulev, as reported on the BBC.

Pulev was meant to fight Joshua back in 2018, but he had to withdraw from the fight due to injury, which led to Carols Takam taking on the Brit.





This will be Joshua’s first fight in the UK since he defeated Alexander Povetkin back in September of 2018 at Wembley Stadium, and it will also be the first boxing event staged at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs recently left White Hart Lane for the new stadium, where it has since held Premier League and Champions League football, as well as NFL games.

Joshua will go into the fight the heavy favourite, and he will certainly be confident about getting past the Bulgarian, but he knows the real test await him in the future.

Another mandatory challenger for AJ is Oleksandr Usyk, who has recently moved up to the heavyweight division after dominating at cruiserweight level.