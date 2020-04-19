<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Joshua claims he will not have any problems in once-again defeating old rival Dillian Whyte should a long-awaited rematch between the two takes place.

There is no love lost between the London-born pair who first fought as amateurs in 2009 before a feisty first professional encounter in 2015 in which Joshua claimed the British title in round seven.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is desperate for Joshua, who now holds three of the four world heavyweight titles, to face off against Tyson Fury, leaving White with a chance to face the winner for the title.





Joshua has now revealed he would relish the chance to face off against old nemesis White in a future world title bout.

‘I know he’s been chasing a world title shot. I offered him a world title shot last year in April, he refused it’, AJ told The Sun.

“Maybe he wants his hand on the WBC, but if me and Tyson Fury fight, then I know he didn’t want to fight me last year, but he’ll definitely have to fight me this time if he wants his hands on the WBC belt.

Once I’ve beaten Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte can come and get this work as well. It won’t be that good, it will be one-sided.”