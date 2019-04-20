<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua will face a new opponent after Jarrell Miller failed a second drugs test, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against the American at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

However, Miller returned an adverse finding in a test conducted last month by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), putting the bout in doubt.

Hearn offered an update on the situation via Twitter on Friday, announcing Miller had failed a test for a “further substance”, leaving him to find an alternative option for Joshua’s American debut.

“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second seperate[sic] test for a further substance,” Hearn tweeted.

“AJ’s June 1 opponent will be announced next week – if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!”