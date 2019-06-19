<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua has firmly denied he was relieved to lose his world titles to Andy Ruiz.

Conspiracy theories have been swirling since Ruiz’s stunning victory and Joshua’s own promoter Eddie Hearn suggested his heavyweight felt relief after finally losing his undefeated record.

Joshua plans to jump straight back into a rematch with Ruiz and launched a passionate defence of his attitude after the fight.

‘As long as you know where you stand with your s**t, good and bad, that’s all that matters,’ Joshua said on Instagram live when faced with the suggestion he was relieved to be beaten by Ruiz.

‘People are always going to interpret the story however they f****** want… as long as you stay true to yourself and know where you stand in a situation, you’ve got nothing to worry about.’

Joshua is expected to rematch Ruiz at the end of the year, but it remains unclear where the second clash will take place.

Hearn insists Joshua has the final say on the location, but Ruiz wants the rematch to take place in America or Mexico.

While Joshua has his eyes set on gaining revenge over Ruiz, plenty of boxing experts have urged the British heavyweight to rebuild rather than take on the new champion again. David Haye, George Foreman, Frank Warren, and even Ruiz’s trainer has admitted a rematch is a big risk.