Britain’s Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation heavyweight titles against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 22, promoter Eddie Hearn announced Monday

Povetkin is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBA title and a successful bout against the Russian would give the London 2012 Olympic champion greater freedom to choose his next opponent.

Joshua had been hoping to fight fellow unbeaten heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who holds the World Boxing Council belt, but he could yet face the American in April 2019.