Former Heavyweight champions of the World, Anthony Joshua, says he’s committed to reclaim his titles from Mexican American Andy Ruiz Jr when they clash for their world heavyweight championship rematch.

Ruiz Jr shocked the world to claim victory over Joshua and won the IBF, WBA and WBO titles at the Madison Square Garden back in June but he’s set to defend the title in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

In his bid to reclaim the titles , Joshua who has been talking tough ahead of the bout , is now condemned to bounce back to victory after his first professional loss.

“A little blip should not change you as a person,” Joshua said from Saudi Arabia at a press conference on Wednesday.

“You should stay consistent with who you are.

“I can become familiar with him. I know what I’m in for. I know what I’m capable of. I know what he’s capable of.

“I know some of the attributes he possesses, and some of the weaknesses. I have to go about exposing him a little bit more.

“The first time I had him down [in the first fight], I could have been smarter. These little things you think about in your head.

“Now I meet him eye-to-eye again and, subconsciously, the clock is ticking and I start thinking more and more about the fight.”

Ruiz Jr who met Joshua for the first time since his victory when they reconvened on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, said he’s optimistic of recording another landmark over Olympic gold medalist.

“He’ll bring his game, I’ll bring mine.

“I said I would win, I said I would pull off an upset but nobody believed me except my team.

“Having that confidence and fire inside you? If you want to accomplish something, you’re going to do it.

“Joshua is focused to get these belts back but so am I. The Mexican blood in me will [help me to] pull it off.

“I respect Joshua. He is a good friend although he probably doesn’t like me now! But inside the ring there will be no respect, there will be no friends.

“I am always the nice guy but inside the ring I [flick] the switch and I become ‘The Destroyer’.” The champion said.

The rematch will hold in Saudi Arabia on December 7.